862 HP Subaru STI Sets New Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record
How fast is the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI? Check out the latest Washington Hillclimb Record set by the 862 horsepower performance car. Subaru of America isn’t done setting records in the Subaru WRX STI. This weekend Travis Pastrana set a new record of 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds at the 2021 Mt. Washington Auto Road. He drove the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI that pumps out 862 horsepower, and broke the record by more than sixteen seconds.www.torquenews.com
