862 HP Subaru STI Sets New Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record

While the likes of Travis Pastrana have been doing their best to keep interest in the Subaru WRX alive through wild stunts and new hill climb records, the automaker itself has been pretty quiet. We got a teaser of the 2022 model in a Facebook video last month, showing a new WRX sliding about in the desert and we expected to see another teaser or two before the sedan was revealed at the New York International Auto Show later this month, but now that the show has been canceled, Subaru has had to delay the WRX and the Forester Wilderness reveals. In the meantime though, there is indeed another teaser for us that reveals one big detail. The WRX will have a manual gearbox.