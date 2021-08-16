Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

862 HP Subaru STI Sets New Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record

torquenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow fast is the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI? Check out the latest Washington Hillclimb Record set by the 862 horsepower performance car. Subaru of America isn’t done setting records in the Subaru WRX STI. This weekend Travis Pastrana set a new record of 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds at the 2021 Mt. Washington Auto Road. He drove the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI that pumps out 862 horsepower, and broke the record by more than sixteen seconds.

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sti#Subaru Wrx#New Cars#Subaru Of America#862 Hp Subaru#Sti#Wrx#Goodwood#Mt Washington Auto Road#Subaru Report#Japanese#Torque News Subaru#Subaru News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice, ONLY 44,421 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, AUTO DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Originally bought here CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3...
Carstorquenews.com

Add new comment

The All-New Subaru WRX Is One Of 5 Most Anticipated New Cars This Year. Check out the five most anticipated new cars coming this fall. The 2022 Subaru WRX is on the list and is about to make its global reveal, but when?. The 2022 Subaru WRX should have made...
CarsConcord Monitor

A Tesla will be in the Mt. Washington Auto Road race

A Tesla Model S Plaid will take part in the 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb, where 80 cars try to go up the 7.6-mile, 4,618 vertical feet road as fast as possible. According to this post/video, it will be the first electric car to participate. (But see the first comment below, which says they’re been involved for a while.)
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Has Fastest Selling Models In 9 States - Ascent Scores A Near Record 5

Subaru models are selling fast but even faster in some U.S. states. See which three models are flying off dealer lots and where they move the fastest. What were Subaru’s fastest-selling new cars in June across the country? The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, and Ascent were in the highest demand in nine states. The Forester, Ascent, and WRX were the fastest-selling used models in eight states.
MotorsportsPosted by
Q97.9

Driver’s View of World Record Race to the Top of Mt. Washington Is Absolutely Crazy

You may have driven your car up the Mt. Washington Auto Road in your lifetime, but you've never done it in less than six minutes and reached speeds of over 120 mph. Mt. Washington Hillclimb also known as "The Climb to the Clouds" was first run in the summer of 1904 when a Mercedes had the fastest time up the 7.4-miles of the auto road in 24 minutes, 37 seconds. Since then the race was run about every three years until 1961, bourght back in 1990 and again in 2011.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Feds Spill The Beans On New Subaru Wilderness Model

Subaru teased a second Wilderness model earlier this month. It was set to be a pair with the Outback Wilderness we recently drove, but we didn't know which model would get the new trim. We speculated that it could be a Crosstrek Wilderness, which would have made sense. But today we found out, via The Torque Report and the EPA, that it will be a Forester Wilderness coming next.
SportsAutoblog

Travis Pastrana tears up Mount Washington in wildest hillclimb video ever

New Hampshire's Mount Washington is known for some of the most extreme weather in the continental United States — or really, the planet. The highest surface wind speed ever recorded was logged there: 231 mph, back in 1934. Winter temperatures are brutal. And you can get a howling snowstorm at any time on the 6,288-foot peak.
Carstorquenews.com

Will The 2022 Forester Be Self-Driving? Subaru Says An Emphatic No

The 2022 Subaru Forester comes with the next-generation EyeSight, but Subaru says it will not have self-driving capabilities. Check out its full capabilities. The 2022 Subaru Forester will be the safest new model in Subaru's lineup. The newly-refreshed Forester will come with the automaker's next-generation EyeSight x with improved safety technology. Recent investigations into Tesla's Autopilot crashes by the NHTSA bring up questions about Subaru's safety technology.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

5 Lowest Cost To Own Compact SUVs - New Subaru Forester Scores The Best

Is the 2021 Subaru Forester expensive to maintain? Check out the top five compact SUVs and the 5-year lowest cost-to-own. Which five compact SUVs are the lowest cost-to-own? Kelly Blue Book analysis reveals that the 2021 Subaru Forester is the lowest cost-to-own in the competitive compact SUV segment and the best in class.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

It’s Now Incredibly Difficult To Find A New Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek

Are you shopping for a 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, or 2021 Crosstrek? See why it's challenging to find one to buy now. Subaru of America is running out of 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and 2021 Crosstrek SUVs to sell to its customers. According to a new report from Automotive News, Subaru has the shortest supply of new cars of any automaker in America with a six-day supply. It's due to the global pandemic and microchip shortage.
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

McLaren F1 sets new record with Pebble Beach sale

An ultra-low mileage McLaren F1 has achieved a new auction record as part of Monterey Car Week in California. Offered in the Gooding and Company Pebble Beach Auction, the 1995 F1 had covered only 243 miles from new. Preserved in time-capsule condition, it received a huge winning bid of $20.5...
Carstorquenews.com

After Solterra Subaru Says They Are Now Ramping Up New EV Development

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is the automaker's first-ever all-electric SUV, and it's coming soon. See how they are now ramping up R&D and new EV development. Subaru announced they would build a new research and development center to better compete in the all-electric vehicle segment. Automotive News (by subscription) reports Subaru Corporation will spend $272.2 million building a new seven-story technical center at its domestic production hub in Gunma prefecture just north of Tokyo.
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Announces New Forester Wilderness Reveal Date And New Images Here

The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness is about to make its reveal. See when Subaru will uncover the new rugged model. Subaru just announced today they would uncover the all-new 2022 Forester Wilderness trim in two weeks. The Camden, N.J. will unveil the new rugged Forester Wilderness on September 2, 2021. Subaru adds its second wilderness sub-brand trim following the successful launch of the 2022 Outback Wilderness.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Subaru BRZ Wilderness: We Imagine An Affordable, Factory-Backed 911 Safari Alternative

Automakers use concept cars to drive conversations forward, float new ideas, and gauge consumer expectations. We use renders, like these, to similarly explore ideas that might not make sense in the real world. Sometimes our creations are a little tongue-in-cheek, but in this case, we're earnest about wanting Subaru to build this beast: a BRZ Wilderness, jacked up and ready to get crossed up in the dirt. You can argue there isn't a good business case to build such a model, but it's hard to argue a BRZ Wilderness wouldn't be fun.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Will Keep The Manual Gearbox Alive

While the likes of Travis Pastrana have been doing their best to keep interest in the Subaru WRX alive through wild stunts and new hill climb records, the automaker itself has been pretty quiet. We got a teaser of the 2022 model in a Facebook video last month, showing a new WRX sliding about in the desert and we expected to see another teaser or two before the sedan was revealed at the New York International Auto Show later this month, but now that the show has been canceled, Subaru has had to delay the WRX and the Forester Wilderness reveals. In the meantime though, there is indeed another teaser for us that reveals one big detail. The WRX will have a manual gearbox.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Which 3 Subarus Have Cooled Seats? They're Not The Most Popular Models

It's summer, and car cabins are scorching inside. Why are the 2022 Subaru Outback, 2022 Ascent, and 2022 Legacy the only Subaru models with cooled seats?. Subaru touts its customers taking long road trips this summer with the top-selling Forester and Crosstrek SUVs, but they aren't offered with cooled seats when the cabin gets scorching hot. Which Subaru models are the most comfortable in the summer and come with cooled or ventilated seats?
Cyclingconwaydailysun.com

48th Annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb to return Aug. 21

There are 225 racers registered to participate in the 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on Saturday, Aug. 21. Unlike last weekend’s hillclimb, this weekend’s racers will be on two-wheels instead of four (there have been years with unicycles) and all vehicles will be self-powered, unlike the turbo charges vehicles that tackled the Auto Road last weekend.
CarsRoad & Track

Subaru Is Making an Off-Road-Ready Forester Wilderness

Back in March, we declared Subaru's Outback Wilderness "The Outback version of the Outback" for the off-road capability it brought to a wagon that has long been sold as being more capable than its competitors. Now, it seems that Outback-ification process will take place on the next in line of Subaru's crossovers, the Forester. That car is set to be revealed on September 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy