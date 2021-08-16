Cancel
Miami, FL

Arrest Made After Truck Used To Collect Money From Businesses Burglarized

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was arrested after an unmarked truck used to collect money from businesses was burglarized.

It happened Monday in the area of NW 79 Street and NW 25 Avenue.

When an employee of the collection company came out of a business, he saw a black SUV parked next to his unmarked truck and two people removing bags of money from it. When one of the people spotted the employee, they got in the SUV and sped off.

Miami-Dade police said the armed employee fired on the vehicle.

Police quickly established a perimeter and were able to take one of the suspects into custody. The search continues for the second person.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

