Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Gov. Brown extends foreclosure moratorium one more time

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9SGO_0bTKn7c600 Second extension to Dec. 31 is allowed under a 2021 state law; current federal halt ends Sept. 30.

Gov. Kate Brown has extended a temporary halt to residential foreclosures through Dec. 31.

Monday, Aug. 16, was the deadline under a law passed by the 2021 Legislature for Brown to announce the second of two extensions. She had already announced the first extension, which is in effect through Sept. 30 — the same day that the current federal moratorium ends.

Brown said in a statement announcing the second extension:

"As we continue to see record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by the Delta surge, I am committed to ensuring that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic.

"Extending the temporary residential foreclosure moratorium another three months will prevent removal of Oregonians from their homes by foreclosure, which would result in serious health, safety, welfare and financial consequences, and which would undermine key efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VHv1_0bTKn7c600 People behind in their mortgage payments and facing foreclosure are advised to meet with housing counselors in their communities. They also will have access to $90 million in a homeownership assistance fund, which is in its first stages. The Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services awaits guidance from the U.S. Treasury about the fund, which should be ready in the fall.

About 70% of Oregon mortgages are federally backed, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates mortgages. Its moratorium was scheduled to end June 30, but it was extended to July 31, and now, it's to Sept. 30.

Unlike the original state moratorium, which applied to all properties, House Bill 2009 passed by the 2021 Legislature applies only to a total of five residential properties per owner. Each property can contain no more than four units. Commercial property is excluded.

Foreclosures are separate from evictions of tenants, who still can seek rental assistance from the state housing agency and community action agencies. Under that program as of Aug. 11, 26,925 applications have been filed requesting $195 million; 2,797 have been approved for a total of $17 million. The state agency dashboard reported almost 10,000 more applications have not been completed.

The Legislature passed a separate bill (Senate Bill 278) that bars evictions from being initiated for 60 days if tenants show proof they have applied for rental assistance. That aid started with $200 million in state funds, but the federal government boosted it by more than $200 million after Congress passed President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan.

Multnomah County has a separate ordinance setting a 90-day period.

State housing officials said Aug. 4 they have contracted with an outside vendor, Public Partnerships LLC based in Boston, to work on reducing the huge backlog of applications from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. They account for almost 60% of total applications statewide.

Under a different law (Senate Bill 282), tenants have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay past-due rent from April 1, 2020, through June 30 of this year without fear of eviction. Neither state bill forgives any rent.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

- Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

- House extends narrower foreclosure moratorium in Oregon

- House speaker: Speed up foreclosure moratorium extension

- Lawmakers poised to extend Oregon foreclosure hiatus

- Gov. Brown extends foreclosure moratorium to Dec. 31

Comments / 0

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
175
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Legislature For Brown#Oregonians#The U S Treasury#House#Senate#Public Partnerships Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown, flanked by officials from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education, will hold a press conference on the surging cases of COVID-19 and the state’s ongoing response. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be...
The Portland Mercury

Gov. Brown Requires Oregon Educators to Get Vaccinated

All Oregon K-12 teachers, staff, and volunteers must get vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday, citing the need to protect students who are not eligible for the vaccine from the highly contagious Delta variant. Brown is also strengthening her earlier vaccine requirements for state healthcare workers by removing the option for workers to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing if they do not want to get fully vaccinated.
Educationklcc.org

Gov. Kate Brown Defends School Mask Mandate

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wrote a letter to school superintendents and board members throughout the state Monday, standing by her decision to require face coverings in K-12 classrooms and asking for their cooperation. When Brown announced late last month her mandate for indoor mask-wearing for K-12 students and staff, multiple...
canbyfirst.com

Governor Extends Residential Foreclosure Protections until 2022

Oregon homeowners are safeguarded against losing their homes to foreclosure until the end of this year, under an extension Governor Kate Brown announced Monday. Brown said she lengthened the moratorium on residential foreclosures until Dec. 31, 2021, under the provisions of a bill passed by lawmakers earlier this year. “This...
conwaydailysun.com

Eviction moratorium extended; N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance available

Do you know someone who is behind on rent and utilities because of COVID-19? Whether they qualify for the new eviction moratorium or not, they may be eligible for assistance from the N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program . It provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities due...
Emerald Media

Gov. Brown reinstates Oregon mask mandate

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference to announce the details of the state’s new mask mandate today. Under the new requirements, Oregonians will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant beginning Aug. 13. “It's clear the current...
Malheur County, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Gov. Brown to announce statewide indoor mask mandate

SALEM - Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to announce statewide indoor mask requirements tomorrow, in response to projections that Covid hospitalizations will exceed health system capacity in the state in the coming weeks. Details about the new mandate will be released at a news conference she has scheduled for Wednesday,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown declares heat State of Emergency in Oregon

UPDATE: Multnomah County and Portland issue similar declarations before 'dangerously hot' temperatures predicted this week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a heat state of emergency Tuesday after the National Weather Service predicted "dangerously hot" weather starting on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it...
House Rentspectrumlocalnews.com

Housing advocates: Extend eviction moratorium to next year

This is the brew facing tenants who have struggled during the pandemic: New York's eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month, federal and state relief for renters and landlords has been slow to get out the door and be disbursed to those who need it the most, and the Supreme Court blocked a portion of the state's protections against eviction.
House RentMetro News

Small W.Va. landlords struggle as eviction moratorium is extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While the extension of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium is allowing renters to breathe a sigh of relief, landlords in West Virginia are scrambling to pay their debts. “It’s been a great struggle,” said Jennifer McQuerrey, president of the West Virginia Landlord’s...
alaskapublic.org

Federal eviction moratorium extended for nearly all of Alaska

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a two-month extension on the federal eviction moratorium which expired at the end of July. With some limitations, this means tenants who aren’t able to pay their rent cannot be evicted through Oct. 3. The new moratorium applies only to areas experiencing...
wfxl.com

Lee County Commission extends solar farm moratorium

The loss of farm land and jobs is the fear for Lee County commissioners as they put a hold on building more solar farms. Last Wednesday, the Lee County Commission unanimously voted to extend their moratorium on solar farms until October 29. The vote stemmed from the results of a...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Waters calls for more FHA loan foreclosure protections

House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., issued two letters late last week that urged federal agencies to provide more buffers against foreclosure in order to bridge a gap between the ban’s end and enforcement of new rules regarding the servicing of loans coming out of CARES Act-related forbearance.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Loveland extends moratorium on utility late fees

Loveland officials assure residents that a moratorium on late fees and shut-off notices for utility customers has been extended due to issues from a new utility billing system. The city transitioned to a new billing system two months ago, and customers have been receiving their bills late, experiencing long wait...

Comments / 0

Community Policy