Utica, NY

Local Man Being Treated at Utica Hospital After Young Woman Backs Into Him With Car

By Andrew Derminio
 4 days ago
Utica Police are reporting a car/pedestrian accident that occurred outside a real estate office and commercial printing business in Downtown Utica. Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department tells WIBX that an 18-year-old female claims her accelerator became stuck, while in reverse. Curley says in the process the driver struck a male contractor and the facade of the building at a high rate of speed. Both the car and the building sustained damage.

Accidents
#Real Estate#Traffic Accident#Utica Hospital#Utica Police#Wibx#Avalon Printing#Utica Downtown Hospital
