Local Man Being Treated at Utica Hospital After Young Woman Backs Into Him With Car

Two retired firefighters with more than 5 decades of service have been banned from the Ilion firehouse after a shouting match erupted at the Village board meeting. John Stephens, former Ilion Mayor, and current Herkimer County legislator said retired Ilion Fire Department Lt. Scott Hendrix has been told he’s banned from the Ilion Firehouse until further notice, and retired Deputy Chief Sam DeRocco has been banned as well. "These 2 men have combined service in the Ilion Fire Department of well over 50 years between them and this is how they are treated, disgusting and wrong. What a sad state of affairs from members of the Village Board."