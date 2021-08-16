Cancel
Massachusetts State

A Breath of Fresh Air: 8 Hikes on the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts

By Marie-Claude Ceppi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early August 2020, amid the necessary isolation and semi-isolation brought on by COVID-19, I was feeling anxious and blue. I needed a change of scenery and a project. I set my mind to hike the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Jug End in South Egremont, Mass., to the Vermont state line in a series of day hikes. Section-hiking the route alone brought many physical and mental challenges, but also meditative moments, solace, and incredible joy and peace on the trail. Here are my reflections from eight of the more memorable sections I hiked with my dog, Oliver, and now recommend.

