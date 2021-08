AKA head trainer Javier Mendez explained how money and fame “one hundred percent” changed former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov retired earlier this year from MMA with a perfect 29-0 record in the sport, including a 13-0 mark in the Octagon alone. The Russian started off at the bottom of the UFC when he first joined the promotion back in 2012 before quickly making a name for himself in the Octagon. By 2018, Nurmagomedov was fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a superfight and making a lot of money doing so. In addition to the money that Nurmagomedov made inside the Octagon, he also made a lot of money outside of it from business ventures to speaking appearances. He’s been an incredible success story and it’s proof that if you are talented and work hard in this world that good things can happen.