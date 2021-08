There will always be a debate about who is the greatest head coach in Detroit pro sports history. This is only an opinion, but I've based my choices on facts. I can’t include a coach from the Detroit Lions because they have smelled for the past 50 years since the Bobby Layne curse. This sad NFL franchise can’t even treat their Hall of Fame players with respect, so they don’t even make the list. Even though I do like what they might be trying to accomplish.