The school names atop the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the 2021 college football season look familiar: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia. The first four programs have combined for 20 of the 28 total appearances in the College Football Playoff and six of the seven national championships during the CFP era. Georgia has also made the playoff, when it lost in overtime of the CFP national championship in the 2017 season.