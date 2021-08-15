Literary Notes: Payoff for $5 million gamble on Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic memoir: one big mess

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s memoir of how he got New York through the first surge of COVID-19 seemed like a sure hit. Sober daily briefings, decisive action. Publishers bid in a frenzy. The winner: Crown, paying a huge $5 million-plus for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

“It was a gamble on an author whose previous memoir sold fewer than 4,000 hardcover copies,” The New York Times said Tuesday. “And it backfired spectacularly.”

Cuomo, facing possible impeachment, said that day he would resign.

His book “has become a financial and ethical headache” for Crown and its parent, Penguin Random House. Fewer than 50,000 hardcover copies have sold. Promotion was problematic: Cuomo was mired in investigations — including whether ethics rules were violated when staff worked on the book; sexual harassment; and state employees’ altering tallies of nursing home deaths. In March, Crown halted promotions and canceled a paperback edition.

It’s unclear whether it will pay Cuomo the remaining $2 million.

“It’s like a publisher’s worst nightmare,” said Matt Latimer, whose literary agency, Javelin, represents many politicians. “I can’t imagine any publisher would have foreseen such a catastrophic ending.” (NYT)

COVID-19 delta news: Don Winslow delayed “City on Fire” till next year “when I can tour at full capacity, meet with readers in signing lines and shake the hands of the people I value so much.” ... Libraries — via the American Library Association — are pairing with Communities for Immunity to raise vaccine confidence. ... Back-to-office is delayed by Hachette, Simon & Schuster, Amazon. (Publishers Lunch, Publishers Weekly)

Goodreads: “How Extortion Scams and Review Bombing Trolls Turned Goodreads Into Many Authors’ Worst Nightmare,” a report in Time.

Firefighting at the ABA, Part 2: The American Booksellers Association has reported to members how two big gaffes happened in July: “a mistake due to staff changes and training” and “the absence of internal review” of titles in promotional boxes. For a bestseller list item on “Blackout,” an image of a wrong author of color was used, and a poorly researched anti-trans book (“Irreversible Damage”) was sent to shops. (Publishers Weekly)

Romance Writers of America rescinded the Vivian Award given to Karen Witemeyer’s “At Love’s Command,” a novel widely criticized for its sympathetic portrait of a cavalry officer who participated in the slaughter of Lakota Indians at Wounded Knee. One objector, author Delaney Williams, tweeted that it honored “stories in which the genocide of my ancestors are used as a plot convention to gain forgiveness, not from those killed, but from a foreign god.” Christian publisher Bethany House said it and the author had intended “to recount this history for the tragedy it was.” Last year, much of the RWA leadership resigned or was forced out because of low diversity; the Rita Award was renamed the Vivian Award. (AP)

Reminder: Brad Parks’ in-person launch of the thriller “Unthinkable,” 2 p.m. today. Book Warehouse, Premium Outlets near Reebok, 5625 Richmond Road, Williamsburg. Details: bradparksbooks.com and the store, 757-565-9801.

Obituary notes: Neal Conan, former NPR host and husband of writer Gretel Ehrlich, was 70; he had glioblastoma.

New and recent

From Leila Slimani, “In the Country of Others.” An independent young Frenchwoman moves to Morocco with her new husband after World War II, and feels increasingly constrained. Husband Amine is likewise caught, in anti-French sentiment. Slimani juxtaposes their struggles — especially Mathilde’s — with Morocco’s independence effort. Based loosely on the author’s grandparents; the first in a planned trilogy. (Penguin Books, 308 pp.)

From Alexander Vindman , the decorated Army officer whose testimony before Congress helped lead to Donald Trump’s first impeachment: a memoir, “Here, Right Matters: An American Story.” ... Camilla Trinchieri, “The Bitter Taste of Murder,” following “Murder in Chianti.” ... Anna Qu, “Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor.”

