I am a daily reader of the editorial page of The Day and appreciate that you strive to express different points of view on a variety of social and political issues. Still, I found the cartoon “The Sky Is Falling” in Monday’s edition extremely irresponsible. To deny the credence of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky’s message or the severity of the COVID-19 Delta variant simply validates and contributes to the misinformation surrounding the pandemic. While one may question information coming from a government agency, the effects of the Delta variant are facts upon which a responsible news outlet should not cast doubt.