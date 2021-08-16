Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker plays basketball at Dreamville Chi-League

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After breaking into the rotation during the 2020-21 campaign, Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is primed for a bigger role next season.

During last year’s preseason games, Horton-Tucker stood out with multiple big outings; he displayed impressive downhill attacking skills with the budding potential to grow in other departments.

Horton-Tucker received chances to put his skills to use in games that counted throughout the regular season, and he gradually inserted himself into the rotation when injuries began accumulating. It helped that he was essentially the only off-the-dribble threat on the bench.

During the offseason, Horton-Tucker has appeared to be working hard to improve his game next season. Most recently, he attended the Dreamville Chi-League to play games, via Ballislife:

Horton-Tucker, who looks to have slimmed down in the video, re-signed with the Lakers for at least three more seasons.

The deal, worth $32 million, shows L.A.’s hope he can take a major leap this season based on his recent production.

Horton-Tucker has mentioned working on his 3-point shooting and overall defense to take the next step, and if he can achieve that, the Lakers would have a captivating player in their hands.

Lakers photos: Best of Talen Horton-Tucker's 2020-21 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XduNg_0bTKi1HX00

