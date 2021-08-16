Cancel
'ONE Championship: Empower' announced for Sept. 3, features rescheduled atomweight grand prix

The opening round of ONE Championship’s atomweight grand prix has been rescheduled for Sept. 3.

Promotion officials recently announced that “ONE Championship: Empower” takes place on that date, streaming on B/R Live. The all-women’s card is headlined by a strawweight title fight between reigning champ Jing Nan Xiong (15-2) and Brazilian challenger Michelle Nicolini (6-2), and features the quarterfinal round of ONE’s atomweight grand prix, with the tournament winner earning a shot against reigning champion Angela Lee.

The grand prix was originally set to take place in May, but travel restrictions due to the ongoing global pandemic forced the promotion to reschedule.

The “ONE Championship: Empower” lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (B/R Live, 8:30 a.m. ET)

PRELIMINARY CARD (B/R Live, 7 a.m. ET)

