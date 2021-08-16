You will soon no longer be able to block shortcodes on T-Mobile

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.