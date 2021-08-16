Cancel
New 96-Acre Film & TV Studio Planned for Sydney

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY—Lakeside Studio and Penrith Lakes Development Corporation have announced plans to develop a film studio and production training facility in Western Sydney. The developers plans to capitalize on the explosion of international film and TV productions in Australia, with recent enquiries from overseas filmmakers estimated to be over $2 billion Australian ($1.47B in U.S. dollars) in production value.

