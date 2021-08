Sneakersnstuff will connect with Vault by Vans for a new collection. This time around, the two are releasing the Vans OG Authentic LX, a t-shirt, and linen pants. To pay tribute to the extensive history Vans holds in California, shaping the DNA of Cali-footwear since day one in 1966, SNS discovered a print in the brand’s archive from the early ‘90s honoring the beaches around California. A place close to SNS’ heart, with Venice Beach right at the center of it, the Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX nods to the authentic artwork from 92’, reimagining the black and white illustration with all seven SNS locations. Crafted with signature canvas, a vulcanized midsole with “SNS” lettering, and the iconic Waffle rubber outsole, the low-top sneaker features the artwork mentioned above printed all over the upper.