Mayoral, Citywide Candidates Stand by Deceptive Minutes, despite Court Order, Exhaustion of Appeals
(APN) ATLANTA — The official minutes of the February 11, 2020 Community Development/Human Services Committee of the Atlanta City Council continue to erroneously misrepresent that a vote occurred regarding whether to go into Executive Session, even though a Fulton County Superior Court judge declared in a May 20, 2021 order that the minutes are in error in violation of the Georgia Open Meetings Act.atlantaprogressivenews.com
Comments / 0