Sandusky, OH

Eyewitness describes Cedar Point coaster accident: ‘It looked like a metal disc flying through the air’

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio – An eyewitness said a roller coaster part that struck and injured a woman Sunday at Cedar Point “looked like a metal disc flying through the air.”. The woman, whose condition remained unknown Monday afternoon, fell to the ground after the part struck her in the head, said John Mc Dermott, 27, of Lima. The woman was waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s most popular rides.

