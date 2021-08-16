Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opens week flat amid rising concerns about pandemic

By Damian J. Troise, , The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Monday, amid worries about rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 35,526.31 and only up about 10 points. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 0.5%.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 1

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Economy Of Afghanistan#Nasdaq#Cfra#Chinese#Exxon Mobil#Treasury#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wall St rises in open, driven by tech

Aug 20 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks rose in early trading on Friday, driven by a rise in tech stocks, although fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery and possible withdrawal of monetary stimulus led to the Dow and the S&P headed for its worst week since mid-June. * The...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are lower as Wall Street is set for a losing week. U.S. stock futures were lower Friday, one day after the S&P 500 inched out a slight gain to sever a two-session losing skid. S&P 500 and Dow futures were down about 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures dipped about 0.25%. All three major indexes enter Friday in the red for the week. The 30-stock Dow is riding a three-day losing streak and on pace for its worst week since June. The Nasdaq, which eked out a 0.1% advance Thursday, is on track for its worst week since May. Among the factors weighing on Wall Street this week are concerns about a possible Federal Reserve tapering of its asset purchases and the trajectory of the economic recovery in the face of rising Covid cases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.235% Friday morning, down nearly 1 basis point.
MarketsPOLITICO

Wall Street registers first signs of concern over economic recovery

Presented by The Consumer Data Industry Association. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
StocksMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending week's losses

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the record highs they set at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and industrial companies posted some of the biggest losses, and energy companies were also falling along with another drop in the price of crude oil, which was off 2.8% in early trading. Robinhood sank 9.1% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy’s rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Taper talk makes markets tumble, but is it a tantrum yet?

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 19:. The Fed did what it probably needed to do on Wednesday with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap, so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly. It does not want another bubble going bang akin to 2000 or 2008. The prescribed medicine therefore was to talk the taper, and markets indeed took the bait and fell. Nothing too serious, but given what we have become used to, two days of losses comes as something of a shock. Now is this the time to buy the dip or the beginning of the end? The US 10-year would lead us to believe that this is merely a dip with the yield unchanged from yesterday, but European markets are reacting poorly with the DAX shedding 2%, the biggest fall we have witnessed in a major index in months.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial...
MarketsDerrick

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Falls for 3rd-Straight Day Amid Stimulus Tapering Fears

The Dow logged its third-straight drop today, falling 66 points to pare earlier triple digit losses, as the Federal Reserve's comments about removing stimulus revealed in the central bank's latest meeting minutes, continued to grip Wall Street. Digging deeper, the Fed's July meeting showed plans to begin slowly shedding $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both clung to midday gains to finish just above breakeven.
Businessactionnewsnow.com

Fed fear is back. Investors are getting antsy

Wall Street is fighting its Federal Reserve hangover that could lead to second straight day of losses after the central bank suggested Wednesday it could ease off the stimulus gas as early as year-end. So the investor angst continues, sending CNN's Fear & Greed index back into "extreme fear" from...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 285 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes, Robinhood in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Thursday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting pointed to an early start to the tapering of its monetary stimulus. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 285 points,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street drops as taper fears, commodity losses weigh

(Reuters) - Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows. The S&P energy sector was the worst performer among its peers with a drop of...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Jittery markets Post-Fed

It’s been a very strange start to trading on Thursday, with stock markets suffering heavy losses as the rotation into safety gathers significant pace following the release of the Fed minutes. It’s easy to point to the Fed minutes as the cause of the sell-off but what did we actually...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.

Comments / 1

Community Policy