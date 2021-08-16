Wall Street opens week flat amid rising concerns about pandemic

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 19:. The Fed did what it probably needed to do on Wednesday with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap, so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly. It does not want another bubble going bang akin to 2000 or 2008. The prescribed medicine therefore was to talk the taper, and markets indeed took the bait and fell. Nothing too serious, but given what we have become used to, two days of losses comes as something of a shock. Now is this the time to buy the dip or the beginning of the end? The US 10-year would lead us to believe that this is merely a dip with the yield unchanged from yesterday, but European markets are reacting poorly with the DAX shedding 2%, the biggest fall we have witnessed in a major index in months.