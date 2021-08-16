Cancel
Bloodborne will soon be playable in first person perspective thanks to a community mod

By Asen Aleksandrov
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were ever playing Bloodborne and wondering what it actually looks like when a three-ton mutant horse chimera kicks you in the face, we have some great news. Bloodborne community modder and content creator GardenOfEyes has anticipated your needs and is hard at work on a first person perspective mod for the game. The announcement came through GardenOfEyes’ official YouTube channel, and you can see the trailer for the mod below. Clearly, there is a huge demand for exactly this type of experience in the Bloodborne community, because the video has generated 30,000 views in under a day, and is overwhelmingly upvoted.

