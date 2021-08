I recently listened to Dr. Jane Goodall speak about having hope in spite of all the challenges facing our planet. I, like many environmentalists, have been left wondering if there is any chance that our society will muster the resolve to make the necessary changes to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Just this summer, I experienced some firsts for my 27 summers in the valley: local reservoirs are under fish salvage orders, Silver Creek Preserve is closed to fishing access, and temperatures hovered near 90 degrees for over a month. Stack that on top of all the other regional and world climate anomalies, and it was enough to bring on despair in even the most optimistic person.