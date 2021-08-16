Cancel
Sports

Mark Cooper sweats on fitness of Dimitri Sea ahead of Barrow’s visit of Exeter

 4 days ago
Mark Cooper will check on two of his Barrow players (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Barrow forward Dimitri Sea faces a late fitness test before his side’s home game against Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

The French summer signing was forced off through injury after scoring the winner in Saturday’s 3-2 home win against Hartlepool.

Defender Matt Platt missed out at the weekend due to a back injury and will also be assessed.

Boss Mark Cooper is still without James Jones, Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (knee).

Exeter will be without Alex Hartridge and Sam Nombe, who are both in isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Matt Taylor will also be without summer signing Jonathan Grounds, who serves a one-game ban after his dismissal in Saturday’s defeat at Leyton Orient.

Defender Jack Sparkes was forced off due to injury at the weekend and is unavailable for the trip to Cumbria.

Midfielder Archie Collins and defender Sam Stubbs (both knee) are still out, while on-loan forward Padraig Amond could make his first start for the Grecians.

