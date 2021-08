The average home price in Colorado Springs has jumped every month since January, according to housing statistics from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors. That streak came to an end in July. The average single-family home price went down slightly from June’s $502,961 to $501,138 in July. This time last year, the average home price was $427,593. The last time the region’s average home price took a dip was from December 2020 to January 2021, when prices fell from an average of $437,365 to $433,581.