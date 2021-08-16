Monday August 16

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.