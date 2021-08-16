Monday August 16

According to Ford Authority's sources, Ford is realigning a couple of drivetrains on products for the coming model year. First up, the 2022 Ford Edge is rumored to be going all-wheel-drive only. Right now, four of five Edge trims — the SE, SEL, ST-Line, and Titanium — come standard with front-wheel drive and charge $1,995 to add all-wheel drive. The Edge ST is the only trim right now to include all-wheel drive standard. If this ends up being the case, the question is whether Ford tacks on the current retail price for AWD to the 2022 Edge. Assuming everything else remains the same, that would make the 2022 Edge start at $35,990 instead of $33,995. The 2022 Edge Titanium would start at $42,180 instead of $40.185.
