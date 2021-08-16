Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Reveals Why His Daughter Got To Star In His New Music Video

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim McGraw premiered his latest music video for “7500 OBO,” and this one is a proud father moment. McGraw’s youngest daughter Audrey, 19, stars in the video with a unique twist: “…instead of it being a story about a guy and his truck, we made it a story about a teenaged girl and her truck,” McGraw explained in a new Instagram video. He also revealed the story of how Audrey became the leading lady of the video: with permission from “the boss.”

bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shows Off ‘Western Bathroom Wear’ in Glowing Neon Pic

What do you do when your parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and they’re about to star in Yellowstone: 1883? Break out the ‘Western bathroom wear!’. As many an Outsider knows, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have been together for a lifetime. The couple married in 1996, and have three children together – all daughters! The youngest is Audrey, with Maggie in the middle and Gracie, now 24, as their eldest.
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's sprawling mansion revealed in romantic video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
MoviesPopculture

'Yellowstone': Tim McGraw Calls '1883' Prequel Role His 'Dream Job'

Country star Tim McGraw will test his acting chops in 1883, the Yellowstone prequel series coming to Paramount+ soon. He will star as James Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, alongside his real-life wife, fellow country icon Faith Hill, who will star as Margaret Dutton. The series will also star Sam Elliott, a must-have actor for any Western in 2021. The series was created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Explains How A Lot of ‘Little Details’ Went Into His New Music Video With Vintage Lawn Mower Pic

Country music superstar Tim McGraw has a brand new video out that debuted just yesterday and has already become a big hit for the singer. The song is called “7500 OBO” and the video for Tim McGraw’s latest offerings is a real treat. The video is also extra special to the McGraw family because the singer’s youngest daughter appears in it. He says he deeply enjoyed working on the video with his daughter even if he had to suffer through a few parts. The song was released Friday afternoon with thousands of fans tuning in for the premiere. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had a number of country classics over his career. It looks like his latest could also score Tim McGraw another big time country music hit.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Tim McGraw Says Stevie Nicks Influenced His Career and Family

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recently joined Tim McGraw for a talk on his Apple music country show Beyond The Influence Radio. McGraw started off by telling the singer how much she has influenced his career and family, saying that his three favorite female singers were Faith Hill, Nicks, and Tammy Wynette. Off the bat, McGraw tells Nicks, "You've been such a huge influence on me and my career. You've been an influence on Faith big time in her career, and our daughter's. In fact, I've got my three favorite female singers of all time."
Celebritiesmypigradio.com

Tim McGraw To Release First Music Video In Three Years

Tim McGraw is about to do something he hasn’t done in years – release a music video. He did release a mini music video for his song ‘Gravy’ last summer. But his last full-fledged music video came in 2018. This Friday, McGraw is ready to drop his next music video for his track ‘7500 OBO’ which was released last August. Tim’s youngest daughter, Audrey, plays the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO. We have the video right here for you!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Drops New Single About His Truck ‘7500 OBO’ Shortly After Announcing ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Casting

August has been a great month for Tim McGraw. On August 4th, we learned that he, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott will join the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series. However, two days before that, McGraw dropped the latest single from this 2020 album Here on Earth. This single, “7500 OBO,” combines two tenants of modern country music – heartache and trucks.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel Star Tim McGraw Shares Awesome Reveal About James Dutton In BTS Pictures

After many months of radio silence from the Yellowstone franchise, fans have enjoyed a relative deluge of information in recent weeks, peaking with the premiere dates finally being revealed for both Season 4 and the 1883 prequel spinoff. Personally, I'm still celebrating the news that country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were cast to portray the Dutton family ancestors James and Margaret, with the legendary Sam Elliott rounding out the early casting. And while it'll probably be a couple of months before fans get any episodic footage, McGraw is already offering up some gold nuggets behind the scenes.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
Theater & DancePosted by
Taste of Country

Dan + Shay Burst Into Song and Dance in Playful ‘Steal My Love’ Video [Watch]

Dan + Shay are dance-oriented bank robbers in the new music video for their song "Steal My Love." The Grammy Awards-winning duo star as high-tech robbers in the video for their newest single, pulling off an impressive heist: capturing a magical suitcase housed inside the vault of a bank. Shay Mooney lowers Dan Smyers into the vault via a harness to take the briefcase before the real robbers show up and try to steal it.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kane Brown Just Dropped His New Single And Music Video: 'One Mississippi'

Last week, Kane Brown officially started the countdown to the release of his latest single. Brown finally dropped “One Mississippi” — and its music video — on Friday morning (August 20), setting the scene among flashing carnival lights and bars. In the music video, fans will recognize actor Ross Butler from roles in popular series like Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why. Butler took to Instagram noting the “big milestone for me and I'm proud to make another step for inclusion wherever I can.” He credited Brown for the opportunity to collaborate on the “catchy” song and the “opportunity to continue to breaking down cultural barriers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy