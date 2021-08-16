Tim McGraw Reveals Why His Daughter Got To Star In His New Music Video
Tim McGraw premiered his latest music video for “7500 OBO,” and this one is a proud father moment. McGraw’s youngest daughter Audrey, 19, stars in the video with a unique twist: “…instead of it being a story about a guy and his truck, we made it a story about a teenaged girl and her truck,” McGraw explained in a new Instagram video. He also revealed the story of how Audrey became the leading lady of the video: with permission from “the boss.”bobbybones.iheart.com
