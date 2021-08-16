Cancel
Computers

Convertible Laptops: Lenovo’s Yoga Line Has Changed My View on Them for the Better!

By Carly Z
geardiary
geardiary
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Has anyone ever really looked at their laptop and thought, “man, if only this could also be flipped into a tablet!”? I’ll admit, I’ve always seen convertible laptops as a cool idea but one that seemed to be a solution in search of a problem. But I’ve learned the error of my ways this summer, as I experienced a few times where convertible laptops offered so much flexibility that it completely changed my workflow!

geardiary

geardiary

Gear Diary is a place for you to discover and explore new gear - everything from phones, computers, kitchen gadgets, camping gear to your next new car!

Laptop, Lenovo Yoga, Tablet Computer, Convertibility
