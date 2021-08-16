Convertible Laptops: Lenovo’s Yoga Line Has Changed My View on Them for the Better!

Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are at their lowest prices yet at Best Buy. Students (and parents of students) can save $200 on the MacBook Air or $250 on the M1 MacBook Pro at Best Buy when you tack on additional savings via Best Buy's Student Deals offer. Premium two-in-one convertibles from HP, Lenovo and Samsung have huge price breaks at Best Buy via Student Deals, too. And the excellent MSI Prestige 14 is $300 off at Amazon.