Black Voices: Supporting Black Owned Businesses is trending but will it last?
Recently it’s become a trend to invest more in minority communities, and companies are following suit. According to the Census Bureau, Black Americans make up 14% of the population and just 6% of retail business owners. Amazon made a new campaign and video stating this same statistic and announcing the launch of their Black Business accelerator. The $150 million pledge will provide support, mentorship and access to the Amazon store by giving $10,000 grants to select participants.www.idsnews.com
