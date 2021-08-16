Harsh criticism of Joe Biden
The American flag in front of the embassy in Kabul was lowered on Sunday evening after 20 years. The marines, who after the start of “Operation Enduring Freedom” had the order to take the premises of the embassy, orphaned since 1989, had made a lot of noise in December 2001. It was the same flag that had been lowered before the civil war, at the end of which the Taliban seized power in Kabul for the first time. Now the message is locked again.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 0