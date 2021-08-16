Cadiz police officer arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged Cadiz, Indiana, police officer Brian Joseph Hedger around 2 a.m. Monday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement. Monroe County Officers were responding to reports of a Dodge Charger speeding down Interstate 69. When pulled over, Hedger was identified as the driver and provided his police officer credentials, according to a press release from the MCSO.www.idsnews.com
