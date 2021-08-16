Concern over a resurgence of Islamists

When Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan commented on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a television interview a good two weeks ago, he was outraged that he had already been called the “Taliban Khan”. He only said there was no military solution to the conflict, he told US broadcaster PBS. Khan denied that there had been safe retreats in his country for Afghan Islamists whom he described as “normal civilians”. Only four million Afghan refugees lived in his country. Today, these “normal civilians” have won a military victory that military and security experts say would not have been possible without long-standing Pakistani support. Islamabad’s claims of innocence are not believed abroad.