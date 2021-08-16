Cancel
Black People Who Live and Work in Talbot Decry as “Willfully Blind” County’s Attempt to Defend Confederate Monument on Courthouse Lawn

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, MD – Calling out as “outrageous,” “shameful,” and “willfully blind” Talbot County’s arguments that Black people do not have “standing” to pursue a court challenge to a monument to white supremacy on the County Courthouse lawn, the Plaintiffs seeking a court order to remove Talbot’s Confederate monument on Friday struck back strongly in a legal filing that lays bare the cruelty, pain, and anguish actually inflicted by the monument and the County’s dismissiveness toward Black people’s concerns.

