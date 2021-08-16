COVID case closes two library branches

The Sugar Creek and Trails West branches of the Kansas City Public Library closed Sunday after a staff member test positive for COVID-19. The two branches, at 102 S. Sterling Ave., Sugar Creek, and 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence, share staff members, and the staff member in question last worked Aug. 9, according to a release from the library. Both branches are to reopen after contact tracing and cleaning, and when the library can ensure adequate staffing.