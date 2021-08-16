Cancel
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between August 5th and August 15th.

Amy Joy Carman, 38, of Avoca, was arrested August 15th following an early morning traffic stop along the 1800 block of Highway 59. Upon further investigation it was determined Carman had suspended driving privileges through the State of Iowa. Carman was also charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and failure to provide insurance. Carman was transferred to the jail without incident where she was released the following morning under her own recognizance.

Tiffany Ann Newcomb, 36, of Kirkman, was arrested on August 12th on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County District Court for failure to appear on driving while barred charges from a previous court date. She was taken into custody and held under a $5,000 cash only bond. Furthermore, she was also served a warrant for two counts of fraudulent practice 2nd degree, and one count of fraudulent practice 3rd degree. This warrant carried an additional $5,000 cash or surety bond, totaling $10,000 bond. Newcomb was held until she was able to post the cash and surety bond the following day.

Katie Marie Johnson, 37, of Carroll, was arrested August 10th following a traffic stop for not bearing any license plates on the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Johnson had initially provided false information upon who she was to the deputy. It was also determined that Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of Carroll County for failure to appear on a theft charge, carrying a $20,000 cash only bond. Johnson was taken into custody and charged with providing false identification information, driving while license suspended and operation a non-registered vehicle. She was held under a $500 cash or surety bond.

Thomas William Holzer, 39, of Harlan, was arrested August 8th following a traffic stop along Highway F32 in Shelby County. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Holzer didn’t have a valid driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Iowa. Holzer was taken into custody and charged with Eluding and driving while suspended license. Holzer was held under $1,491 dollar cash or surety bond and then released on his own recognizance the following morning.

Steven Wayne Thompson, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested August 7th on a violation of probation warrant carrying a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Thompson was held under $5,000 bond until he was able to post and was released on August 15th and given a future court date.

John Chris Thirtle III, 33, was arrested August 7th on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Thirtle was transported to the jail without incident and held under $10,000 cash or surety bond. On August 9th, Thirtle along with his attorney and county attorney made a plea deal which allowed for his release under his own recognizance and given a future court date.

Deputies arrested two people following a short pursuit in Shelby County on August 5th. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Seth Dewayne Strong, and a passenger, 36-year-old Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, were both taken into custody along 800th Street and Timber Road in Shelby County. The vehicle was clocked at 92MPH along Highway M47 and Sequoia Loop. The vehicle continued south on M47 going through the stop sign on State Highway 44 and Highway M47, then turning on 800th street, where the vehicle continued east on 800th for another mile. The vehicle came to a stop after Timber Road where both parties were taken into custody. Seth Strong was charged with eluding, driving while license suspended, speed, multiple counts of failure to obey stop sign, failure to wear seat belt, no insurance, and improper use of registration. Strong was held under $2,300 cash or surety bond and was released on August 7th after posting the required bond and given a future court date. Tiffanie Ann Newcomb was taken into custody and charged with possession of controlled substance (marijuana), carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and open container as passenger. She was held $3,300 cash surety bond and was able to be released the following day after posting the required bond.

