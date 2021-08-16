Cancel
Music

Barbra Streisand Wanted to See Beyonce and Will Smith in ‘A Star Is Born,’ Not Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

By Mike Nied
 4 days ago
Barbra Streisand, who famously starred in a remake of A Star Is Born in 1976, initially gave Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's iteration of the film her seal of approval in 2018. However, it appears that the icon would have preferred to see a much different retelling of the classic film.

