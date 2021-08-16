PNW Pasture Conditions Struggling In Heat
USDA Meteorologist, Brad Rippey, said much like the small grains, pasture and rangeland across the region have been hit hard by the drought and hot temperatures. “Generally speaking we continue to see deterioration across the Northwestern part of the country. And rather good conditions in pastures for this time of year as you head to the south and east. Nationally 43% very poor to poor; that’s a one point up-tick from last week. And 30% good to excellent that is down 2 percentage points from last week.”www.pnwag.net
