Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

PNW Pasture Conditions Struggling In Heat

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDA Meteorologist, Brad Rippey, said much like the small grains, pasture and rangeland across the region have been hit hard by the drought and hot temperatures. “Generally speaking we continue to see deterioration across the Northwestern part of the country. And rather good conditions in pastures for this time of year as you head to the south and east. Nationally 43% very poor to poor; that’s a one point up-tick from last week. And 30% good to excellent that is down 2 percentage points from last week.”

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Pnw#Pasture#The Pnw Ag Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AgricultureMinot Daily News

Drought conditions expand, fall moisture needed

Dry conditions that have gripped North Dakota for most of this year continue to intensify across the state. This week’s issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor again shows all of North Dakota in some stage of drought. Three-quarters of the state is considered to be in “extreme” drought and 16%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Pro Farmer tour forecasts U.S. corn, soy crops well above U.S. government

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Advisory service Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, estimated U.S. corn and soy crops above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent forecast as eastern growing states compensated for drought farther west. Following a crop tour of seven top producing states, Pro Farmer...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Nearly half North Dakota’s pasture is in ‘very poor’ condition

Drought continues to plague farmers across the Corn Belt. Here’s a closer look at the situation in several of the top corn growing states. Last week’s drought monitor map for Iowa shows drought conditions expanded and intensified. Extreme drought now covers 7.15% of the Hawkeye State. Driving through north-central counties,...
Environmentthorntonweather.com

Monday brings more heat, a return of smoky conditions

After a bit of a break from the smoke, it will return again today. The above normal temperatures that we have been seeing will continue, at least for a few more days. The day starts off with sunny skies. This afternoon we may see a few clouds but nothing too intrusive. The smoke will again return, mostly this afternoon and overnight. Overall conditions will be calm and dry with highs topping out a bit above the 90 degree mark.
Environmentkicks96news.com

Elevated Risk for Dangerous Heat Conditions Extended

Dangerous heat stress conditions are expected to continue over much of the area through Friday, according to the National Weather Service In Jackson. Afternoon heat index values will climb to between 105-110 degrees. Increasing rain chances across central-southeast Mississippi will lead to less oppressive, but still increased heat stress due to humidity. Heat indices will continue to climb to near 105 degrees.
thechiefnews.com

Excessive Heat Warning: 'Dangerously hot conditions'

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 expected. For the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range. of Western Oregon and Lower Columbia. In n Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. Areas...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Summer heat creating dangerous conditions for kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Much of Kansas has been in a heat advisory which can be dangerous for little ones playing outside. In Cowley County, the sheriff says a two-year-old died Tuesday night-- possibly from heat exposure. It's the last day of summer fun for many kids around Kansas. And...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

July 9: Crop progress and pasture conditions

For the week ending August 8, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 42% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 45% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus. Field...
Madison, WIx1071.com

Staying safe through dangerous heat conditions

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Emergency Management is recommending you stay indoors if possible part of Tuesday to avoid dangerous heat conditions. DCEM Public Information Officer J Mclellan said if you have to be outside it’s important to stay guarded. “Take precautions to hydrate before you go outside or before...
Maine StateWMTW

Heat, humidity to climb to dangerous conditions in Maine this week

PORTLAND, Maine — The heat and humidity are building this week to uncomfortable and dangerous levels in Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday for York County. Heat index values could reach into the 90s in many communities. A heat...
Environmentthelcn.com

Hot and humid conditions prompt heat advisory for Monday

Get ready for the hottest stretch of summer thus far. The National Weather Service says increasingly hot and humid conditions can be expected for much of the upcoming work week. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees and into the lower 90s most days, while the building humidity will result in heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Overnight low temperatures through the period will not fall below 70 degrees, providing little relief from the heat, the Weather Service said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy