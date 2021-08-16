Donald Leroy Fecht, 86, of Carthage, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at 6:40 AM at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Don was born January 18, 1935, in Carthage, Illinois, the son of George E. and Emma (Eilers) Fecht. On July 24, 1962, he was united in marriage to Anita Jane Mann in Keokuk, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2019. He and Anita were active members of the Hancock County Saddle Club and rode many times to the Ft. Madison Rodeo grounds. Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Churches. He was a life-long farmer and had hauled grain for twenty years retiring in 2020. Don could usually be found in his Morton building working and tinkering early in the morning until late at night. Don was passionate about working hard and about helping those around him. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family – Don and Anita’s door was always open.