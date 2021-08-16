Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, IL

Donald Leroy Fecht

By Artist
Radio Keokuk
 6 days ago

Donald Leroy Fecht, 86, of Carthage, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at 6:40 AM at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Don was born January 18, 1935, in Carthage, Illinois, the son of George E. and Emma (Eilers) Fecht. On July 24, 1962, he was united in marriage to Anita Jane Mann in Keokuk, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2019. He and Anita were active members of the Hancock County Saddle Club and rode many times to the Ft. Madison Rodeo grounds. Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Churches. He was a life-long farmer and had hauled grain for twenty years retiring in 2020. Don could usually be found in his Morton building working and tinkering early in the morning until late at night. Don was passionate about working hard and about helping those around him. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family – Don and Anita’s door was always open.

www.radiokeokuk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Nevada, IA
City
Anita, IA
City
Quincy, IL
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Keokuk, IA
Keokuk, IA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leroy#Memorials#The Ft#Trinity Lutheran Churches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy