Ronald Eugene Forsythe
Ronald Eugene Forsythe, Jr., 58, of Keokuk, IA, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Ron was born on August 7, 1963 in California. He graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson, IA and then attended Southeastern Community College in Keokuk. He continued to further his education throughout his military career. On November 10, 1984, Ron was united in marriage to Anne Kelso in Keokuk and they later divorced.www.radiokeokuk.com
