ETSU parking enforcement reinstated
East Tennessee State University’s parking regulations are back in effect for the fall semester. Beginning this week, parking on ETSU’s campus will require an updated parking pass for both students and faculty. An updated parking pass can be obtained at ETSU’s parking services. In addition to required parking permits, designated parking spots for students and staff are now fully enforced. Students must park in spots labeled with yellow paint or designated student lots. Faculty and staff parking is marked in blue paint or signage. Students that park in faculty spots during enforcement hours will receive a ticket. Designated parking is enforced on weekdays from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Outside of this time, students may park in faculty spots without consequence.www.supertalk929.com
