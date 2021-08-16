ETSU parking enforcement reinstated

The Women’s Studies Program at East Tennessee State University announced they have undergone a name change and update to curriculum. The program name was changed from Women’s Studies to Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies. Program Director Dr. Phyllis Thompson says this change more accurately reflects advances in the field, as well as inclusion trends in higher education. Thompson says, “This transition to WGSS is an intentional move to embrace gender diversity as a visible part of our curriculum and values.” She goes on to explain how workforce trends show a need for training in equity and inclusion. The program strives to help students meet these job expectations. The new name and curriculum takes effect this fall semester, which begins on August 23rd. Read more here.