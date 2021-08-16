Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Marsha Diane (Martin) Gregory Cook

Radio Keokuk
 6 days ago

Marsha Diane (Martin) Gregory Cook, 72, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Marsha was born on March 28, 1949, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Corbett and Rita (Leffler) Martin. She worked with children and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed watching wrestling and calling her friends to visit. In her younger years, Marsha enjoyed trucking throughout the country. Her family fondly remembers the Christmas treats she made every year, large Thanksgiving meals, and the fun she had with her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Marsha also recently started attending the Thurman family reunions in Warsaw and was previously active in the Watch Dog Security for the City of Christmas in Keokuk.

