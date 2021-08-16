Furthering Your Education on a Budget
The National Center for Education Statistics estimates that the average undergraduate tuition at public colleges during 2018-2019 was $18,383.00, all included (fees, tuition, housing, etc.) and $47,419.00 a year for private, nonprofit universities. With numbers like that, it seems unavoidable that most people will leave their undergraduate education with at least a few thousand dollars in student loan debt, and possibly tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for masters or graduate degrees.www.success.com
Comments / 0