Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Furthering Your Education on a Budget

By Julien Saunders and Kiersten Saunders
success.com
 4 days ago

The National Center for Education Statistics estimates that the average undergraduate tuition at public colleges during 2018-2019 was $18,383.00, all included (fees, tuition, housing, etc.) and $47,419.00 a year for private, nonprofit universities. With numbers like that, it seems unavoidable that most people will leave their undergraduate education with at least a few thousand dollars in student loan debt, and possibly tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for masters or graduate degrees.

www.success.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undergraduate Education#Student Debt#Education Level#Continuing Education#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Collegesfox10phoenix.com

What are the federal student loan limits for the 2021-22 school year?

When it comes to financing a college education, federal Direct loans are a good first choice. They come with a relatively low 3.73% interest rate, as well as federal protections like economic hardship deferment and income-driven repayment plans. But Direct loans can be restrictive, since you can only borrow up to a certain amount during the course of your studies.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Higher Education’s False Promise

Is the United States producing an overeducated class with few prospects of holding a job commensurate with their education?. That appears to be the case. Brandeis economist Nader Habibi wrote that too many politicians and parents ignore “an inconvenient truth: a large number of graduates in recent years have not been able to find well-paying jobs that actually require a degree.” Just prior to the pandemic, 40 percent of recent graduates worked in jobs for which they were overeducated.
Collegesedsurge.com

College Professors Worry About Financial Cutbacks and Inequalities on Campus

As the pandemic drags on, professors and deans have money on their minds. They ranked institutional financial constraints as the top challenge facing their campuses in a survey conducted in fall 2020 and published this week by the Association of American Colleges & Universities. The results are based on responses from more than 700 higher ed professionals—two-thirds faculty, one-third administrators—most of whom work for four-year institutions.
Collegesmoneycrashers.com

25 Jobs That Aren’t Worth the Cost of the College Degree

For many college-bound students, graduating with a degree equates with getting a high-paying job. In fact, a 2015 study from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) found that college graduates make an average of $1 million more over their lifetimes than those with only a high school diploma.
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

9 Life Events that Require You to Revise Your Budget

Most of the time, when I tell a client to draw up a budget for their personal finances, they look at me as if I just insulted their grandmother. But, writing a budget and sticking to it is one of the most effective ways of taking control of your personal finances. A well-designed budget shows you exactly where your money is going and enables you to easily redirect each dollar.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

U-Mary gets federal grant to further American Indian education

The University of Mary is getting nearly $3 million in federal grant money to further American Indian education. The Office of Indian Education’s Professional Development Program has awarded the private Catholic university in Bismarck two grants totaling just under $2.9 million over the next five years, starting with the upcoming fall semester.
Educationpsychologytoday.com

How Education Quashed Your Creativity

Our education (K-college) is excessively focused on getting right answers, rather than promoting creative responses. An overemphasis on standardized testing negatively impacts our creativity. The kinds of questions we're asked in school severely limits our creative output. For much of our lives, we are predisposed to look for a single...
Collegesalvareviewcourier.com

Northwestern's Department of Education allocates $50,000 in scholarships

Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials are allocating $50,000 in scholarships for teacher candidates who enter the classroom within the secondary and special education areas. This allocation came from additional funds received from Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSHRE) that allowed Northwestern to retain personnel while providing additional dollars toward...
EducationPosted by
MyChesCo

Education, Labor Departments Renew Efforts to Help Unemployed Americans Pursue Postsecondary Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Department of Education, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, launched an initiative to help connect millions of unemployed Americans to postsecondary education, especially those displaced from their employment during the pandemic. To help all Americans seek educational opportunities or training that lead to good jobs, the Departments of Education and Labor will alert institutions of higher education and state workforce agencies about ways to help unemployment insurance (UI) beneficiaries access postsecondary education opportunities.
CollegesDadeville Record

CACC to forgive student debt through American Rescue Plan

Central Alabama Community College will forgive the balances of 102 students thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF). HEERF was authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) in March providing $39.6 billion in support to institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collegesccenterdispatch.com

Western Governors University Launches Scholarship for Adults Going Back to School This Fall

Western Governors University Launches Scholarship for Adults Going Back to School This Fall. In celebration of back-to-school season, Western Governors University (WGU) has announced it will award $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. Each Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and is open to new students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s 60+ degree programs in IT, business, K-12 teacher education and healthcare professions, including nursing. Students can apply online at www.wgu.edu/B2S through Sept. 30.
EducationWashington Post

Student loan relief ends Sept. 30. Here’s what to do now.

The debt relief provided to federal student loan borrowers is coming to an end, barring a last-minute reprieve from Congress or the Biden administration. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or Cares Act, federal student loan payments and interest were suspended to help folks struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb Board of Education approves zero-based budget

DeKalb County Board of Education approved the consolidated budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year Aug. 9. According to a press release from district officials, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) proposed a $2.02 billion budget for all funds including the General Fund (operating budget) of $1.196 billion. The General Fund budget provides more than $836 million (70 percent) directly to schools with enrollment forecasted at more than 97,000 students, the release states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy