Furthering Your Education on a Budget

Western Governors University Launches Scholarship for Adults Going Back to School This Fall. In celebration of back-to-school season, Western Governors University (WGU) has announced it will award $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. Each Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and is open to new students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s 60+ degree programs in IT, business, K-12 teacher education and healthcare professions, including nursing. Students can apply online at www.wgu.edu/B2S through Sept. 30.