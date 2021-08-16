WATCH: Biden Delivers Remarks On Afghanistan

Biden to deliver remarks on the evacuations out of Afghanistan. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on "the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans" on Friday, according to his official schedule. Biden has been skewered by multiple groups, including Republicans and a variety of experts, since the Taliban completed its seizure of Afghanistan much faster than expected. The U.S. was forced to rapidly evacuate tens of thousands of people from the nation quickly and the subsequent images and videos detailed stunning chaos. Biden has remained firm and said he still stands by his decision to pull the troops out. Complicating matters, the U.S. has been struggling to pick up the pace of evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by a range of obstacles, the Associated Press says. But in a hopeful sign, the State Department said 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday. That would mark a major increase from recent days.