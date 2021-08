Both students and teachers all across our area are streaming back to school. There, they will adjust to a “new normal” to be taught life’s lessons. Interestingly in the Bible, Jesus is called a teacher (Rabbi). As a Rabbi, He assembled a group of students or followers – disciples. The Bible word “disciple” is not some holy church title. It simply means “student.” So Jesus, as any good Rabbi, set about the business of gathering students. He went on a recruiting trip to Galilee, of all places. There He selected and called his student followers. Let’s just say His choices were not National Honor Society material. They were definitely the B or even C team.