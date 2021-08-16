Cancel
LendInvest secures £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLendInvest, an asset management platform for property finance, has agreed a £150 million partnership with Barclays and HSBC to get funding to UK property entrepreneurs. The agreement will see the banks fund speciality short-term mortgages through LendInvest’s digital platform, which helps borrowers access property finance in as little as a matter of days.

