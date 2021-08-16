SIUE Womn's Soccer Travels To Circle City for FInal Exhibition Match
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer traveled to the Circle City for their final exhibition match on Saturday afternoon and will return home with a 5-2 win over IUPUI. The scoring started in the 27th minute, as Lydia Harris took a pass from Matea Diekema and buried it to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar lead would be doubled just eight minutes later, this time off the boot of Kayla Klipsch. IUPUI would score just seconds later, sending the Cougars into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead.
