Startup long-haul, low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic expects to begin flying between Europe and the US next summer, based on its prediction that demand will be sufficiently high by then, helped by easing coronavirus restrictions. If all goes to plan, it says that 15 Boeing 787s will be in service next summer – an enormous amount from the get-go. Norse Atlantic is following in the footsteps of Norwegian, whose long-haul operation we now explore.