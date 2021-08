In both team’s first action of the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel down to Florida to take on the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Buccaneers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.