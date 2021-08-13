Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

These Mozambicans are preserving wildlife and local livelihoods

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Park Ranger Miguel Gonçalves is restoring the Maputo Special Reserve. In Santa Maria, Bemugi Sochaka is uplifting his community through sustainable tourism.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

623K+
Followers
93K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Wildlife#Santa Maria#Mozambicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Local wildlife advocates work to save endangered salmon populations

SPOKANE, Wash. - As a massive drought and record-breaking heatwave continues to plague the western United States, local wildlife advocates are concerned about the impacts this will have on the endangered salmon populations. In Washington Oregon and Idaho salmon populations are already dangerously low. Local damming paired with extreme weather...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Local nature preserve a great reason to celebrate

It might seem as if there’s an abundance of natural land in the Upper Peninsula, but that can’t be taken for granted. It’s important, then, that individuals and organizations make sure that some of the most pristine land is kept natural in perpetuity. That’s one of the biggest reasons we’re...
AfricaTimes Daily

Rwandan, Mozambican forces chase rebels after retaking port

MOCIMBOA DA PRAIA, Mozambique (AP) — Fresh from recapturing a strategic northern Mozambican port held by Islamic extremist rebels for a year, Rwandan and Mozambican troops say they are pursuing the insurgents into the surrounding areas. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Wildlife officials remove dead ducks from local pond

ONTARIO — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials dealt with the removal of dead ducks at Beck-Kiwanis Park on Tuesday. An early theory is that it could be related to botulism — but not the kind that affects humans. “That’s our guess,” said Philip Milburn, district biologist for ODFW...
Industrytrust.org

Fish and livelihoods poisoned by South African chemical spill

DURBAN, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - No sooner had the looting stopped than fisherman Bobby Pillay gathered up his rod and bait, desperate to venture out of hiding and get back to the South African seafront. What he found was devastation. The beach glistened with poisoned fish, hundreds of...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
SciencePosted by
WDBO

Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches

At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Calvert County, MDWashington Post

Two young ospreys were removed from their nest and euthanized so workers could replace a light in a Southern Maryland park

Two juvenile ospreys were taken from their nest on a light pole at a park in Calvert County, Md., and euthanized, causing a stir among local wildlife enthusiasts and birders. County officials said they followed all protocols and federal laws protecting birds in removing the young ospreys from the pole to replace a light fixture on it at Cove Point Park in Lusby, but that is little comfort to local wildlife rehabilitation experts and birders.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

I live in Texas and I am really angry

(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the...
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Local groups come together to preserve respect for dead

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There’s a special group of men that travels around to different cemeteries in Rhode Island with a mission to see that history is preserved and the dead are honored. Their work isn’t all that glamorous, and they’d likely be the first to admit it. But it’s...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas Democratic rebellion ended with barely a whimper

(CNN) — After a six-week standoff that drew massive amounts of national attention, Texas House Democrats broke ranks late this week -- delivering a near-certain victory for Republicans seeking to push through the nation's most stringent voting law. This was always inevitable -- but it ended with even more of...
Animalsbroadway-stages.com

Helping our Local Animal Friends | Volunteers for Wildlife

The local animal population plays an important role in our lives. This not only includes the love and companionship of domestic pets and the daily assistance of highly trained service animals, but also our local wildlife population that shares our habitat and contributes to the local ecosystem. Broadway Stages is proud to make a positive impact on the local environment with our bird and insect friendly green rooftops in Brooklyn at Kingsland Wildflowers and Eagle Street Rooftop Farm. In this series, we shine the light on other area organizations that are helping our local animals in need.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

3 pm Wednesday hike at Curran Wildlife Preserve, Concert and Swim

Registration is required for this activity. Meet at 37 Ryefield Road, Scituate, RI 02831 at 3 pm. Follow Ryefield Road down to the water front parking lot. We will carpool to nearby Curran Wildlife Preserve as parking is very limited there. Some trails run along the pond and worth a picture. This place is a gem. As we hike, we'll learn a little bit about how Rhode Island's land trusts came about. The history of land trusts is not what you think. After the hike, we will go to Rufino's Pizzeria where there is a lot more than just pizza. Check them out at rufinospizzeriamenu.com. You can bring your own dinner as we can eat outside.. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Caribbean Soul Duo will perform at Hope Pond, Ryefield Road, Scituate. Bring dancing feet and a folding chair. Below is URL to access map of Curran. J L Curran Wildlife Management Area 617 Laten Knight Rd Cranston, RI - MapQuest Bring snack/hydration, bug spray. The trails are a bit rocky with a lot of roots so hiking footwear is recommended or wear thick soled sneaks with a lot of tread. If you're a swimmer, wear your bathing suit under clothes as you can swim before or during the concert. Please take Covid precautions into consideration. Throw a folding chair in your car for the concert. QUESTIONS: CALL LINDA PEASE 401-351-2234.
Animalshoustonzoo.org

Houston Zoo Helps Local School Choose New Mascot to Support Saving Wildlife!

Located along the banks of Buffalo Bayou, The Fay School, an independent school, has served as an exceptional learning environment for elementary education for 30 years. The Fay School focuses on hands-on, experiential learning in nature but needed a mascot to call their own! That’s where the Houston Zoo’s Saving Wildlife School Partnership stepped in to help. This program is an opportunity for motivated students and school staff to learn about animals and take action to help reduce threats these animals face in the wild. Many of our partner schools focus their wildlife-saving actions around the school mascot, but first, Fay had to pick its first-ever mascot!

Comments / 0

Community Policy