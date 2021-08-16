TLO FPL Week the First

“The moment the ball touched the net, it was an amazing moment. Hearing the roar of the fans, running over to them, it was incredible.”. As Femi Azeez recalls his first goal in senior football, to Tim Dellor on BBC Radio Berkshire last Saturday, it’s clear that he couldn’t have dreamt of many better full home debuts. At 28 minutes past three, the 20-year-old had turned in Josh Laurent’s cross at the back post, setting the Royals on their way to a 2-1 win over Preston North End. As he launched into a knee slide across to Club 1871, his beaming smile told of his pure euphoria. It was a goal for which he had waited his whole lifetime.