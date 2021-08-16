Matthew Wayne Bragg

Born on November 1, 1984 in Beckley, he was the son of Mitchell

Bragg and Juanita Bragg of Bragg.

He attended Shady Spring High School, where he was a member

F.F.A., graduating in 2003. Matthew continued his education at Bluefield State

College where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice. He had a love for

motorcycles and riding four wheelers. Matthew loved sports, especially his

favorite teams, Atlanta Braves, Ohio State University, Dallas Cowboys, and the

Chicago Bulls. Matthew was a member of the Local Laborers Union #453.

His most important desire was spending time with family,

especially his sister Samantha, his nephew Little Lloyd, and his girlfriend

Maleaha Levitt. Matthew’s life on earth seemed too short and fast. Anyone who

knew him would know that he had a heart of gold, and he just wanted to help

people around him, and to be surrounded by his friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy Bragg,

Clara Bragg, Samuel Edward Bragg, and Lona Bragg; his aunt Rosa Miller, and his

cousins Dwayne Eye and Danni Lynn Plumley, and great uncle, Harry Bragg.

Matthew is survived by children, Taylor, Samuel, and Madison;

parents Mitchell and Juanita Bragg; his only sister Samantha Dunbar; his nephew

Lloyd Wayne Dunbar; girlfriend Meleaha Levitt; uncles, Danny Bragg and wife

Connie, Eric Dean Bragg and wife Melinda, Russell Bragg, Terry Bragg, Loren

Bragg, and Don Bragg.; aunts, Brinda Bennett, Jo- Ann Plumley, Linda Surratt,

Emma Hinkle, Becky Bragg, Janet Johnson, Diane Bragg, Lilly Justice, and Lillian

Bragg; his close cousins, Christina Gunnoe and husband Terry, Kayla Plumley,

and Tamara Light, great aunt Judy Bragg, step grandmother, Ethel Ward, and several other cousins.

Matthew’s memory will live on in the heart and mind of everyone

that knew him.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry

Peace Chapel in Beckley on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 3 PM with Rev. William

Plumley officiating. Burial will follow at the Bragg Family Cemetery at Bragg,

WV. Friends may visit with the family from 6 PM until 9 PM on Thursday at the

funeral home. Pallbearers will be family member and friends.

