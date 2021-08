The West Contra Costa County Family Justice Center (WCCCFJC) is looking for a local Bay Area artist to come up with a creative design to beautify an exterior drainpipe. The multi-service facility at 256 24th St. in Richmond, which supports families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse and human trafficking, is inviting an artist or a team of artists to propose a design with a positive message for its visitors such as safety, hope, or future goals. Proposals can come in the form of paintings, graphics, mosaics, mixed media, murals, or similar visual arts. The budget for the project has a maximum of $10,000. Applications are due by Oct. 1.