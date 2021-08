Well, it’s been a wild last 24 hours for Call of Duty fans as not only did the newest season patch of Black Ops Cold War release, but it also came with a handful of Call of Duty 2021 (aka Call of Duty Vanguard) leaks. Call of Duty Vanguard setting, editions, and pre-order bonuses have all but been confirmed, and while Activision has yet to officially announce the game, they have at least acknowledged its existence and even released a very short teaser clip.